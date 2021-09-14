Watch: Thuso Mbedu features on Rihanna’s SAVAGEXFENTY show

Johannesburg- Emmy award-nominated South African actor, Thuso Mbedu continues to make South Africa Proud.

Recently she was on the Ellen show and everyone was in awe of her.

Thuso was also on The Underground Railroad and now she’s featured on Rihanna’s SAVAGEXFENTY show as one of the people on the lineup.

She is really making boss moves abroad.

Thuso recently bagged the TV Breakout Star Award for her role of Cora in The Underground Railroad at the inaugural Hollywood Critic’s Association awards.

The Hollywood-based actress shared Rihanna’s SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW Vol.3’s teaser video of the show which will air on the 24th of September.

Tweeps have reacted to Thuso’s latest achievement and they are super proud of the actress.

I love the Thuso Mbedu story! Asinamusindo, just work nje & results. — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 13, 2021

Thuso Mbedu is really living: "kwenzek' ismanga amaphupho afezeka, kwavela kwalunga yonk' into", and I'm here for all her wins😍👑 — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) September 13, 2021

Thuso Mbedu is now certified a celebrity to South African celebrity, y'all SA celebs must ask for her autograph and if she says no you must understand she is a celebrity after all. — Zandile Excel (@ZandileExcel) September 13, 2021

I want to work hard like Thuso Mbedu. She is busy left, right and centre. I am inspired by her hustle. Retweet if you are also inspired. pic.twitter.com/Yj9JYypRfK — National Best Seller (@TiyiBevhula) September 13, 2021

Incase you felt like your eyes deceived you thats her name there Thuso Mbedu Thuso Mbedu that’s the tweet ❤️🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/U0Ub6rpKEh — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) September 13, 2021

Mbalenhle Zuma