Watch: Thembi Seete still has the ‘moves’ as Tweeps react

Johannesburg – South African actress, singer, television presenter and model, Thembi Seete has proven to his fans that she still has the moves as she wowed them with her recent dance videos.

The actress has been flooding timelines with the TikTok videos that made a lot of her fans appreciate her craft even more.

With her having been a lead actress as Nina Moloi in the drama series, Zone 14 in 2006 and being a part of Boom Shaka, Seete is the epitome of “aging like fine wine” as she has shown that she has not lost her magic over the years.

Loved for her current role on Gomora as Gladys, Seete won an award with Zolisa Xaluva for Outstanding Onscreen Couple at the Royalty Soapie Awards.

Take a look at how some of her fans reacted to her videos below:

These no good for nothing kids wana bully Thembi Seete who’s twice their age. You guys are that insecure? Shame…anyway look at this fire video of the Queen dancing not the ones these rascals are posting.🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vsY9jXXW8I — Nokwanda The Zimu🇿🇦 (@The_Zimu) December 13, 2021

Thembi Seete is super fine ❤❤😍 Man United Luyanda Lille #UCLdraw https://t.co/CKiOU6TWpf — X (@xavierofficiial) December 13, 2021

Thembi Seete is the most loved female celebrity ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/ULFgQeKkvZ — 🤶🏻THE GYAL (@TheGyal_) December 9, 2021

Thembi Seete bafethu 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/s2LGWzzvhw — Pappa Zulu (@pappa_zulu) December 11, 2021

Thembi Seete is having so much fun on TikTok and I love that for her 🤩 — Mam’K  (@kgware_paballo) December 10, 2021

All Thembi Seete does is have fun on tiktok and she doesn’t bother anyone — Laura 💞 (@LawryKamzila) December 13, 2021

Thembi Seete is beautiful 💚 pic.twitter.com/MKPXbeVGtt — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) December 13, 2021

