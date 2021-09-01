Watch: Terrence Kudzai Mushonga goes on a rant after being ghosted by Khanyi Mbau in Dubai

Johannesburg – Terrence Kudzai Mushonga has been left in ‘tears’ after he was abandoned in Dubai by Khanyi Mbau.

The couple has been making headlines for the past couple of days after Mushonga documented on social media that Mbau had disappeared after he dropped her off at a salon.

It seems that Mbau had ghosted and is now safe and back home in South Africa.

In an Instagram post where she is pictured at the tombstone of her father, Mbau said in her post, “Dear Dad. It gets real up here. Thank you all for your texts , messages and genuine concern. I am home, safe and okay..”

Mushonga then took to social media once again and posted a 24 minute long video.

In the video, he says, “I am hurt guys. They say men don’t cry but this one is deep. I just called my brother now and told him that ‘man I just video called Khanyi now she is in South Africa’. We have been in Dubai for a bit. She is now a resident of Dubai. Yoh!”

“Anyway, that is love but it hurts and I will say this to the world today that baby you have hurt me. Khanyi is the first lady I never cheated on in my whole life. I have been a bad guy guys. In this hotel room I would have two or three other people flying in from anywhere but I never did that to her. At least I expect to be treated with a little bit of respect,” he further said.

Watch his video below:

Mbau posted on her Instagram stories the below message:

Sunday World reported a few weeks ago that Mushonga is being investigated by the police for dealing in drugs.

Musa Khawula reshared Mushonga’s Instagram posts on Twitter on Tuesday, which shows Khanyi’s boyfriend searching for her in Dubai.

Mushonga, whose South African name is Dick Lefa Nzula, and who carries a smart ID card and a driver’s licence bearing those names, was nabbed by the police in Sandton on August 28 2019, but released when he appeared in court after the case was struck off the roll for further investigation.

According to a police statement seen by Sunday World, Mushonga was arrested with another suspect, Moses Chomgolicho, by Constable Dean van Zyl, who received a tip-off that two males were dealing in drugs at their home in Bryanston, north of Joburg.

Earlier in August, Sunday World also reported that Mushonga had been accused by a Joburg-based Nigerian national, James Aliyu, of defrauding him of R1.2-million in what he believes is an elaborate vehicle scam.

According to Aliyu, he bought two cars from Mushonga, one of which has since been hijacked while the other had been stolen on two separate occasions by criminals whom he believes work for Mushonga.

Aliyu has since opened a case of fraud at Roodepoort police station against Mushonga and another one of hijacking at Honeydew police station against the hijackers.

