Watch: Samthing Soweto responds to Jub-Jub’s comments about his singing

By Coceka Magubeni
Samthing Soweto//Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- Musician and amapiano vocalist Samthing Soweto has broken his silence on comments that Jub-Jub made about his singing while he was interviewed on the series finale of Podcast and Chill with MacG last week.

In the interview, Jub-Jub was heard saying, “I tried calling the superstars that sing like harlots”, referring to Samthing Soweto.

This comes after he reportedly attempted to feature Samthing Soweto on the Ndikhokhele remix, and Samthing Soweto denied profusely.

Watch the video below:

Samthing Soweto’s calm reaction to Jub-Jub’s comment on his singing shocked tweeps.

Instead of a negative reaction, Samthing Soweto posted a video of himself singing, and towards the end of it, he said ” this one is for Jub-Jub”.

Take a look at some Tweep’s take on Jub-Jub’s comment about Samthing Soweto’s singing:

