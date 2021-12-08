Watch: Samthing Soweto responds to Jub-Jub’s comments about his singing

Johannesburg- Musician and amapiano vocalist Samthing Soweto has broken his silence on comments that Jub-Jub made about his singing while he was interviewed on the series finale of Podcast and Chill with MacG last week.

In the interview, Jub-Jub was heard saying, “I tried calling the superstars that sing like harlots”, referring to Samthing Soweto.

This comes after he reportedly attempted to feature Samthing Soweto on the Ndikhokhele remix, and Samthing Soweto denied profusely.

Jub Jub on how Samthing Soweto let him down 😬 "Then I phoned these superstars that sing like Harlots (iyifebe)…" 😭 I hope #MacG made enough money from Amstel to buy himself a less annoying laughter 😂 pic.twitter.com/S5yFzAxtlg — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) December 3, 2021

Samthing Soweto’s calm reaction to Jub-Jub’s comment on his singing shocked tweeps.

Instead of a negative reaction, Samthing Soweto posted a video of himself singing, and towards the end of it, he said ” this one is for Jub-Jub”.

Why can't he take rejection? Maybe Samthing Soweto does not want to work with someone who killed kids in Soweto. Why is Jub Jub fighting? Like… — Bonisile M. (@Bonisile_RMS) December 3, 2021

Jub Jub’s comment about Samthing Soweto rejecting him for Ndikhokhele remix tells you everything you need to know about how he takes rejection and what he in turn does to regain the little power he has left… Cringe — Xolani Ndlovu (@XolanWaleKenhuk) December 7, 2021

Jub jub is a cry baby mos why should samthing Soweto agree when he feels its not a good move for him now ubad mouther usoweto like he did something wrong ay ntwana — Subzero_Entabeni (@subzero_entaben) December 6, 2021

Jub Jub going to #podcastandchill to spill the files on Kelly is such a joke. That interview exposed how broken & bitter he is. – Saying Samthing Soweto sings like a bitch just because he turned him down. 🗑

– Saying Kelly used Umuthi that how he ended up dating her. 🗑 — Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) December 1, 2021

Anyone who watched Podcast and Chill, the Jub Jub episode, can tell that Jub Jub is a narcissist. It doesn’t need a psychiatrist to come to that conclusion. He can’t cope with rejection and this is demonstrated by how he spoke about Samthing Soweto and others who said no to him. — Seopela 🇿🇦 (@Hector_Maoto) December 5, 2021

Lol Jub Jub is a child ,he’s taking shots at Samthing Soweto cause he refused to make a song with him 😳😳😳😳 — Danny ® (@DannyDope1) December 3, 2021

