Watch: Nurses dancing to the beat as they continue fighting COVID-19

Johannesburg – After the horrific storm that came with Covid-19’s third wave – it was evident that healthcare workers were burnt out and needed some inspiration to continue their fight against the pandemic.

To uplift the spirits of the health workers as well the patients, the women working at 1 Military Hospital COVID-19 ward participated in a dance challenge #ItAinMeDanceChallenge which received positive feedback on social media.

Corporate Communication Officer Tshepiso Mantjane, said it was also to motivate other females health warriors to soldier on regardless of the challenges.

“As the theme for 2021 Woman’s Month is “Choose to Challenge” – A dance challenge is a powerful artistic medium for communicating the essence of humanity. The dance allows people to express their, creativity, skills and victories. It also decreases anxiety, increases self-esteem and improves psychological well-being. The purpose of the dance challenge is to uplift the spirit of all the health workers during this pandemic, and to deliver a strong message to the community and families of the COVID-19 patients that; as Health warriors we are here to give you all the support you need and to do the best of our abilities to care for your loved ones”.

Captain Lorato Maphatse, who is an Intensive Care Unit trained professional registered Nurse at 1 Military Hospital emphasised that as Health care workers the more connections they form the stronger their team becomes and the easier they will overcome any covid-19 challenges.

“To all the family members who have lost loved ones. To all the healthcare workers, we can overcome this and we are doing a great job,” she said.

See the infectiously joyful video of nursing staff dancing like only South Africans can to the Ampiano remix of the KYGO and Selena Gomez song It aint Me, skilfully remixed by DJ Abux and Soulking. The sound had also been trending on TikTok.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom