Watch: Natasha Thahane releases statement after stating she received R1m from Baleka Mbete

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- Actress Natasha Thahane has issued a statement about the R1 million funds she received to go study at the New York Film Academy in 2017.

In an interview with MacG, she revealed that she did not have funds to go study in New York and that was when she called the former speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete, to organise funds for her, which she did.

However, tweeps were furious with this and said some students really need funding but they do not get it because they are not well connected.

In a statement she released, Thahane said she bumped into Mbete at the Sports, Arts and Culture department and told her she needed funding, which is different from what she said during the interview.

Take a look at how tweeps reacted to her statement below: 

