Watch: Natasha Thahane releases statement after stating she received R1m from Baleka Mbete

Johannesburg- Actress Natasha Thahane has issued a statement about the R1 million funds she received to go study at the New York Film Academy in 2017.

In an interview with MacG, she revealed that she did not have funds to go study in New York and that was when she called the former speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete, to organise funds for her, which she did.

However, tweeps were furious with this and said some students really need funding but they do not get it because they are not well connected.

In a statement she released, Thahane said she bumped into Mbete at the Sports, Arts and Culture department and told her she needed funding, which is different from what she said during the interview.

Take a look at how tweeps reacted to her statement below:

There’s no level of English accent that’s gonna erase what we heard from that MacG’s podcast. Your acting skills are getting there btw, congratulations 😘 pic.twitter.com/hNKKp3DNjP — ツ Ø ͏ Ʀ ͏ ł ™ ͏ ͏ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) November 30, 2021

Mam baleka behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/T5oOKTgGf2 — sensei🈲 (@PapiSensei_) November 30, 2021

If you are going to issue an official statement at least remember the lies you told in the first video. You said she spoke to the department of arts and culture and now you are saying she advised you to speak to the department. pic.twitter.com/H6VPXZpnCE — YouDontNeedToKnowMyName (@S11E11B11A) November 30, 2021

Ai your story is complicated 🤦‍♀️ . For the first time you said it yourself that you ask mam Baleka mbethe' for the funding and she made an arrangement with the department but now you are saying she advised you to approach the department. Hai wna o raloka ka rena neh pic.twitter.com/q5GoTFCxIR — Pure-more -dzow🌺🇿🇦 (@mashilawandy) November 30, 2021

You trying to be clean while we know for sure that you benefited through connections (Baleka Mbete) and that’s corruption, there is no need to justify corruption. You must just apologize and payback 1 Million, so that it assist in clearing the debts of NSFAS students pic.twitter.com/QgR1ahMzcD — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) November 30, 2021

