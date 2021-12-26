Watch live: Tutu Foundation gives statement on Archbishop’s death

Johannesburg – The Desmond Tutu foundation is addressing the nation following the death of the Archbishop.

On Sunday, the Presidency of South Africa has announced that Archbishop Desmond Tutu has passed away at the age of 90.

Tutu was the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town.

Watch the foundation’s address live below:

Also read: Archbishop Desmond Tutu has passed away

Look: South Africans saddened by the death of Archbishop Tutu

Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation shares message after death of icon

Ramaphosa congratulates Archbishop Desmond Tutu on his 90th birthday

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author