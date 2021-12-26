REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Watch live: Tutu Foundation gives statement on Archbishop’s death

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - 25 March 2003: Archbishop Desmond Tutu marching with T.B. sufferers through the streets of Gugulethu. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive)

Johannesburg – The Desmond Tutu foundation is addressing the nation following the death of the Archbishop.

On Sunday, the Presidency of South Africa has announced that Archbishop Desmond Tutu has passed away at the age of 90.

Tutu was the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town.

Watch the  foundation’s address live below: 

 

Also read: Archbishop Desmond Tutu has passed away

Look: South Africans saddened by the death of Archbishop Tutu

Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation shares message after death of icon

Ramaphosa congratulates Archbishop Desmond Tutu on his 90th birthday

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes