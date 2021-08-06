Watch live: Shona Ferguson’s memorial service

Johannesburg – Connie Ferguson, the wife of the late Shona, announced that a memorial service will be held today for the entertainment icon, who passed away a week ago after Covid-19 complications.

The service will be attended by 50 people and live-streamed as well.

Watch the memorial service live, below:

