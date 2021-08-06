NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
News

Watch live: Shona Ferguson’s memorial service

By Sunday World
Shona Ferguson

Johannesburg – Connie Ferguson, the wife of the late Shona, announced that a memorial service will be held today for the entertainment icon, who passed away a week ago after Covid-19 complications.

The service will be attended by 50 people and live-streamed as well.

Watch the memorial service live, below: 

Also read: 

Connie Ferguson thanks SA for love and support, announces memorial service for Shona

A look back on Shona Ferguson’s illustrious career

Connie Ferguson on verge of breakdown

Editorial: Ferguson a true pioneering spirit

Tributes for Shona Ferguson

Watch: Connie Ferguson’s heart-wrenching goodbye to Shona

Celebs pay tribute to Shona Ferguson as actor is laid to rest

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.