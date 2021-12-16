REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Watch: Late Late Show’s James Cordon features video of snake found in SA Christmas tree

By Sunday World
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: James Corden of The Late Late Show with James Corden attends the 2016 CBS Upfront at The Plaza on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – The Late Late Show with James Corden has featured a video from South Africa on his talk show.

During his ‘news’ segment of the show, Cordon featured a video of a snake that was spotted by a family’s cat in South Africa.

In the video, posted below, Cordon features the video at 8 minutes and 23 seconds (8:23).

Watch the video from The Late Late Show with James Corden below: 

 

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes