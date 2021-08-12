Watch: Killer Kau’s girlfriend posts tribute to late amapiano star

Johannesburg – Olwethu Mkhwanazi, the girlfriend of late amapiano starlet, Killer Kau, has posted an emotional tribute to the artist on social media.

Mkhwanazi shared a video with clips of the two in happier times and said, “There’s literally no greater pain, my heart has been ripped out of my chest. It didn’t have to be this soon kodwa Sakhii. I literally don’t have the words right now but I love you my ACE! Song: “I Miss you” by Aaliyah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olwethu Mkhwanazi. 🤍 (@ollysuhn_)

Meanwhile, entertainment commentator, Musa Khawula, posted graphic videos on Twitter of the crashed vehicle that Killer Kau, Mpura and four other people passed away in.

