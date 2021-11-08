Watch: K.Naomi announces pregnancy

Johannesburg – Media personality and TV presenter K Naomi Noinyane has revealed that she is expecting her first baby.

Taking to her Instagram account, Naomi said, “Oh Baby! Another beautiful chapter… So excited, so nervous, Baby P is on the way! And so the journey begins…”

She further said, “Thank you for all the congratulatory messages! Carrying precious cargo isn’t as easy as people make it but it’s the most beautiful experience! Too have the freedom to fully immerse and enjoy this journey for me is Top 1 priority. I can breathe now and just be…lol I genuinely can’t wait to meet Baby P!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Noinyane (@knaomin)

Earlier this year, Naomi shared her marriage proposal teaser. She was recently engaged to her boyfriend, Tshepo.

K. Naomi has been a woman in love for some time now, but she only recently made her relationship with her fiance’ on Instagram official recently.

I said ‘YES’ to my best friend! I remember my fiancé saying this:

“Someday when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated…” this was before we even started dating and I didn’t want to give him time of day,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Noinyane (@knaomin)

Also read:

Look: K.Naomi shares marriage proposal

K Naomi says she cant wait to become Mrs P

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World