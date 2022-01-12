Watch: Former City of Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina on the decks

Johannesburg- The amapiano genre clearly is not just for the younger generation only, as older people seem to be also catching up with the moving times.

Former Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Mzwandile Masina can be seen DJing and dancing to one of the trending amapiano hit songs, Dipatje Tsa Felo.

Watch the video of the former mayor on the decks below:

