WATCH: Footballer Thamsanqa Gabuza leaves social media in stitches

By Coceka Magubeni
Thamsanqa Gabuza

Johannesburg- Former Orlando Pirates and now SuperSport United football club player, Thamsanqa Gabuza has left the fans of the club and all South African football supporters in stitches with his funny videos.

This comes after the club’s social media account posted a funny video of Gabuza asking the referee Victor Gomez when the game will start.

Gabuza was heard in the video saying, “let’s start the game and finish the game, it’s December.”

Watch a series of hilarious videos of the football star posted by tweeps below:

 

 

 

