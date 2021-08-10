Watch: DJ Lady Du in tears as she pays tribute to Mpura and Killer Kau

Johannesburg – Amapiano artist and DJ Lady Du took some flack on social media yesterday after she paid tribute to late musicians Mpura and Killer Kau.

Yesterday, Du was one of the first people to take to social media to post about the two musicians passing.

Twitter users attacked her, saying she had no right to share the information.

Lady Du paid tribute to the two men but then later, deleted the post after people asked her to respect their families and to wait for an official announcement.

Today, she took to her Instagram page to explain why she had did what she did. She captioned the video, ” We are no celebrities, when we are in pain. Rest easy @mpura_mpura @killerkau_rsa you have played a big role in my life.”

Watch the video she posted below:

Below is the tribute that she posted on Instagram which she later deleted:

Entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, gave an update on the deaths of the Amapiano stars in a tweet and said, “5 people died in the accident that took the lives of Mpura, Killer Kau & Khanya. 2 other deceased people in the car have not been identified, according to the call I got. If you know who was in the car, please contact Marikana Police station.

