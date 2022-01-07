Watch: Celebs hitting the gym hard in 2022

Johannesburg- When a year starts, people jot down resolutions, and most people make going to the gym one of the main things they want to do because they aspire to keep fit, healthy, and live in beautiful bodies.
With only 7 days in the new year, celebs are back at the gym like it was not festive season a few days ago.
Mzansi’s celebrities who have made working out to keep their great bodies in shape have already shared with their followers that they are hitting the gym hard this year.
Some have always been working out, while some fell off along the way, but have clearly made it one of their new year resolutions to return to the gym.
Look at celebs who are working on their bodies this year:
Unathi Nkayi
Siphesihle Ndaba
Oros Mampofu
Siphesihle Vazi
Zola Nombona
