Watch: Cape Town remembers Archbishop Tutu in a special way

Johannesburg- The City of Cape Town is has taken upon itself to celebrate the life of the late Anglican Archbishop Desmond Emeritus Tutu.

Ordinary South Africans, religious people and the municipality continue to show respect to the noble peace prize holder as they honoured the archbishop on the streets of the city he served in the most.

The archbishop will be laid to his final resting place on Saturday, the 1st of January 2022.

Watch the live memorial service below:

On Wednesday, Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and the Anglican church held a joint memorial service in Soweto.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author