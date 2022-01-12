REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Watch: An opportunity to be on The Queen as Brutus’ sons is here

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Themba Ndaba. Image: Instagram.
Themba Ndaba. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg- The opportunity to be an actor on Mzansi Magic’s The Queen is finally here.

Ferguson films have recently announced that they are looking for four males to be cast as the character, Brutus’ sons.

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson who is the casting director announced the news on social media.

Those who want to try their luck should be Zulu speaking and know how to speak KZN-based IsiZulu.

Watch the video below for more details:

