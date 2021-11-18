Vusi Nova changes his stage name

Johannesburg- Afro-Pop singer Vusi Nova has again changed his stage name.

This comes after he decided to venture into the Amapiano genre. Nova is best known for his ‘Thandiwe’ song and many others.

His song titled ‘Shuku shuku’ is set to drop this Friday. The star took to his social media and shared the news.

“Meet Snova! “Shuku shuku By: Snova dropping this Friday. Don’t say I didn’t tell you,” he wrote.

When he first released music he was known as Vusi Nongxa which he then later on changed.

Take a look at how fans reacted to his name change on social media below:

I get that you could be wrong but then again, I strongly get that you could be right. This “SNova and Amapiano” combo just doesn’t sound and look right☹️😞 — Lineo (@LineoMall) November 18, 2021

I'm not sold either, maybe it's just a phase, he'll get over before it's too late. The South African fans are not loyal and can be brutal once they no longer like you. pic.twitter.com/TgMO2hGVLB — I'm Fully Vaccinated 💉🤟🏾💎 (@Thato7Mk) November 18, 2021

MUSIC: Vusi Nova changes stage name again The talented singer is rebranding and will be releasing his new music under the moniker, S’Nova. He first released music as Vusi Nongxa, changed to Vusi Nova, now as he ventures into Amapiano will be known as SNova. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/8gELNJsBzZ — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) November 18, 2021

Vusi Nova changing his stage name to SNova reminds me of when Snoop Dogg changed his name to Snoop Lion it never works hey we celebs need to understand that changing names never work I tried it also but it didn't work. — Collen (@Collen_KM) November 18, 2021

What if Vusi Nova changed his stage name to S'Nova, which stands for "SomNova" in full to make things clear? 👀 pic.twitter.com/k0MtIsINMB — Efkay Lele Legodi *⃣ (@lele_efkay) November 18, 2021

Can we close 2021 already… Vusi Nova with a S-curl doing Amapiano😭😭😭 — BANZOW (@bxnzow) November 18, 2021

He’s doing the opposite. He’s releasing amapiano and he doesn’t want to dilute his brand “Vusi nova” on the soul and Afro pop end. When he does afro pop, it’ll be Vusi Nova. Smart in my opinion — 𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐔𝐂𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐎 (@locostandi) November 18, 2021

