Violence not the answer, says MEC after horrific GBV incident

Limpopo social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale has condemned the brutal murder of a 36-year-old woman allegedly at the hands of her husband who later turned the gun on himself in Burgersfort on Tuesday.

The couple, a 47-year-old Thulani Ntimani and his wife Masodi Ntimani, were found dead at their business outlet.

Rakgoale, who said there is no justification for the assault and murder of women, said the circumstances leading to Masodi’s death were cruel, reiterating her call for people who are facing difficulties in their relationships and families to turn to social workers for help.

“We urge people who are facing difficulties in their relationships and family units to consider approaching our social workers who will, among other things, activate our family preservation programme, as well as ensure that they assist in resolving the stalemate,” said Rakgoale.

“It can’t be that when people have an issue, you find one of them resorting to violence. Our constitution guarantees every one of us the right to life, and this right must not be violated.”

She continued: “People must find peaceful ways of resolving differences. A team of social workers has been dispatched to the area to conduct assessments and immediately start with the provision of psychosocial support to the affected parties.”

