Views differ on former Chief Justice Mogoeng

By Coceka Magubeni
Former Chief Justice Mogeong Mogoeng during a media briefing on June 4, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer)

Johannesburg- The Twitter streets are divided into two after former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s reports surfaced.

According to the recent news reports, Mogoeng said he has cured a couple that had Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

“When I was a young Christian, my employee and his wife were struck with HIV/Aids and their child died. They became thin. I said let me pray for this. ‘In the name of Jesus the spirit of HIV/Aids leave’,” said Mogoeng.

After people saw the news, they had a take on the matter, saying former Chief Justice should be allowed to believe in what he believes in, like any South African.

 

