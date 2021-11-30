Views differ on former Chief Justice Mogoeng

Johannesburg- The Twitter streets are divided into two after former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s reports surfaced.

According to the recent news reports, Mogoeng said he has cured a couple that had Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

“When I was a young Christian, my employee and his wife were struck with HIV/Aids and their child died. They became thin. I said let me pray for this. ‘In the name of Jesus the spirit of HIV/Aids leave’,” said Mogoeng.

After people saw the news, they had a take on the matter, saying former Chief Justice should be allowed to believe in what he believes in, like any South African.

Mogoeng Mogoeng is not a Christian. There is nothing christian about bragging that you curse people and they die,That is satanism disguised as Christianity,I am sick and tired of pastors like him and others bringing our faith into disrepute ,It is these false doctrines — Real Evidence (@RealEvidence3) November 29, 2021

Seems like we need Former Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on MacGs podcast🤔 — MaNgcobo (@uma_pholoba) November 29, 2021

I can stop the heavy rain. If the rain is violent and stormy I lift my hands in heaven and ask God to stop the rain for the sake of those streets kids, homeless people, and those living in shacks. Including healing. Mogoeng Mogoeng's prayers don't surprise me. — Patricia (@Dikgoba) November 30, 2021

One day we will know why there were so many attacks against former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. 🤞🏾 — Khanyi 🌸 (@khanyizama) November 29, 2021

Media reports that say Mogoeng Mogoeng healed an hiv+ couple are meant to character assassinate him because he said that corona virus structure is unconstitutional and why do people allow an unconstitutional structure to dictate how they live . You vocal, the media attacks you . — umzukulu ka Seven (@velingobese_ZA) November 29, 2021

"Mogoeng Mogoeng" They failed to find fault in his reign as Chief Justice, now they attacking his Belief. The evil and Dark world hate innocent people. We need leaders with Clear conscious. Phakama Mogoeng Mogoeng Ixesha Lifikile — EMN (@Elvishonz) November 30, 2021

The Anti Christ and non believers are gunning for mogoeng mogoeng Jst because he believes in Jesus 🥺🥺mara la Loya neh especially the white media. #MessiBallonDor #ChurchOrCult — Petros nkoane mkito (@PetrusNkoane) November 30, 2021

When they can no longer defeat you,they make us believe there’s something wrong in your head… A whole Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is now portrayed as if he’s mad. — Azania (@azania1023) November 29, 2021

What I love about the former CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng is that he does not care about the approval of men. You have put God in a box and now you laugh at people who have seen God do the impossible. Hay! — Thuli🌱 (@VesselOfElohim) November 29, 2021

South Africa is a democracy. You believe in vaccines, I believe in natural herbs, and CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng believes in prayer. Let us all be.❤ — Shumi Ley'nkezo Ngubane (@Maqhawe_Ngubane) November 29, 2021

