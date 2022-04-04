Victory for KZN water graft whistleblower

Sduduzo Mlambo, who blew the whistle on the endemic corruption in the municipal council of the uMkhanyakude, says he feels vindicated by the damning findings that have implicated officials in massive looting.

Mlambo had to flee his home at eDubelenkuzi village after narrowly surviving an attempt on his life when armed gunmen stormed one of the homesteads in the village looking for him. His life was spared because they were unable to locate him as there are several residents with the Mlambo surname.

Mlambo exposed corruption in various water contracts, where companies were awarded water projects for millions of rand but did not supply water to the villagers. A year later, a forensic report into the financial affairs of uMkhanyakude revealed that councillors and officials were using the municipality as a cash cow.

“I feel vindicated by the forensic report because I decided to put my body on the line and expose the corruption. I couldn’t stand by and watch while residents who desperately needed water were being taken for a ride. The municipality for years failed to supply drinkable water to residents despite money being allocated for provision of the service,” Mlambo said.

He said over R200-million meant to provide water relief to villagers had mysteriously disappeared.

The forensic report concluded that former and current councillors had helped themselves to municipal finances. The findings point to glaring failures in financial control systems, with senior municipal officials colluding with politicians and disregarding supply chain management policies.

The report laid bare the siphoning off of millions in public funds through the appointment of companies owned by friends.

MEC of co-operative governance and traditional affairs in KwaZulu-Natal Sipho Hlomuka said the report had recommended that criminal and civil proceedings be pursued against the perpetrators. “This shows that the government was committed to root out corruption within municipalities,” he said.

The municipal council has 21 days to study the report and provide him with remedial actions, he said.

UMkhanyakude services mainly rural areas, which for years have struggled to access drinkable water despite billions being pumped into water projects. The municipality is currently run by the ANC but has changed hands several times between the governing party and the IFP.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author