Veteran actor Sidney Poitier at 94

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- The film industry has been struck by an unexpected death of American veteran actor, film director and ambassador, Sidney Poitier.

Poitier who was the first black man to win the Academy Award for best actor in 1964 dies at the age of 94 years.

Hollywood stars and American artists like Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Rowland and Tyler Perry have since been paying tribute to the greatest actor to ever do it.

See their messages below:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)


