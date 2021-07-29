Veteran Actor Clive Scott has died

Johannesburg – Veteran Actor, Clive Scott, known for particularly his role on Isidingo, died yesterday.

He was 84 years old.

His death, of which the cause is not yet known, was confirmed by his daughter in a Facebook post.

The post read, “Clive, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother met Archangel Azrael at 14:30 today, surrounded by the love and light of loved ones who had passed before him. Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same again. He touched so many lives and was loved by so many. A truly remarkable life lived. My brother’s Tom, Luke, Lufuno and I are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and for the exceptional care our father experienced in the last moments of his life,” wrote Gudrun Scott Cleghorn.

He also starred in The Villagers, South Africa’s very first locally-produced TV drama series on the SABC’s TV1 in 1976.

In one of his last TV soap roles he appeared in Binnelanders on kykNET (DStv 144) as an elderly man with Alzheimers.

