Uzalo actress, Baby Cele- Maloka makes shock return to show

Johannesburg – Uzalo actress, Baby Cele- Maloka, who left fans in shock when she unceremoniously left the show last year in October has made a return to the popular SABC 1 soap opera.

Cele-Maloka played Gabisile, a wicked wife of a pastor, played by Siyabonga Shiba, who also left the show at the same time.

Cele-Maloka’s character was assumed dead and a funeral was conducted without her body.

Gabisile comes back at a time when her beloved son is at loggerheads with his father, Nkunzi, who recently discovered that he has another son.

“I am extremely excited and happy about being back. Uzalo will always be my anchor, I mean it gave me the most precious opportunity, after 38 years in the industry, I was finally able to work in my home of KZN, “ she said.

She added that the producers and the writing team at Uzalo “have truly done a stellar job with Gabisile’s return. It’s a beautiful redemption story for her”.

She said her return has given Gabisile the opportunity to showcase her truest essence, her tender-heartedness as she brings forward two new characters to the Uzalo world.

“I am just happy and feel blessed. I am really just returning home, a mother coming home to her children,” she said.

