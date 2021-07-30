Update: Ferguson family releases statement following Shona’s death

Johannesburg – The Ferguson family has released a statement following the death of entertainment icon, Shona Ferguson.

The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr. Shona Ferguson. He passed away at noon today (Friday 30 July 2021). Mr. Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19 related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media.”

“We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss, and respect their space during this time. More details will be shared in due course,” the statement concluded.

