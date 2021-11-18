Unathi says she is focusing on music

Johannesburg – Following news of the Idols SA judge being sacked by the radio station Kaya FM, Nkayi took to Instagram posting a video and said in the caption that she has been at home all week, working on music, and then went on to thank Prince Kaybee.

Nkayi hosted the midday Joy Show on weekdays from 12-3 pm and joined Kaya FM just over a year ago after a three-year hiatus from radio.

The popular radio station in a statement on Wednesday said it had decided to terminate Nkayi’s contract “effective immediately”.

“Ms Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties. The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Ms Nkayi,” the station said, before adding that her version of events was carefully considered and found wanting.

Sunday World understands that Nkayi recently had a verbal spat with one of the station’s popular presenters which led to disciplinary action taken against her.

Read more here: Unathi Nkayi fired by Kaya FM

View Nkayi’s Instagram post about working on her music below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

Also read:

Sad news for Gomora fans: Actor Israel Moketse-Zulu is leaving the show

Unathi Nkayi fired by Kaya FM

Ex Bafana Bafana and Pirates star arrested for robbery

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author