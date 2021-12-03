UJ Council adopts mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy

Johannesburg-The University of Johannesburg is the latest institution of higher learning who have now adopted a mandatory vaccination policy.

Herman Esterhuizen, Media Relations officer, issued a statement by the University stating that at a meeting held on 25 November 2021, the UJ’s Council resolved that all the University’s campuses and facilities will be mandatory vaccination sites from January 2022.

“The vaccination policy states that staff, postdoctoral research fellows, and students will need to provide UJ with their vaccination status (e.g., first vaccination completed or fully vaccinated) before gaining access to any campus or facility. These measures also apply to ad hoc contractors, identified stakeholders, and visitors,” said Esterhuizen.

The University feels that this outcome will ensure that the staff, postdoctoral research fellows, and students have optimal access to the University’s precincts for purposes of working, learning, research, laboratory, and clinical work whilst protecting the health and safety of the University community and its stakeholders.

“The need for optimal access to the campuses and facilities has become crucial in part because of the socioeconomic circumstances of the University’s students. Additionally, some learning programmes require in-person engagement for research and experiential learning,” reads the statement.

Exemptions, based on medical or religious grounds, will be considered.

“UJ will balance the rights of individuals against the collective rights of the broader University and the surrounding community. As the collective rights take precedence, the rights of individuals may be limited, in terms of section 36 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996.”

