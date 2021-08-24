Two to appear in court over R3 million drug bust

Johannesburg – Two men are to appear before the Louwsburg Magistrate’ Court in KwaZulu-Natal after they were found in possession of dagga worth an estimated R3 million street value, the South Afircan Police Service (SAPS) said.

This as on Tuesday, police received intelligence this morning about a truck that was transporting dagga from Pongola towards Vryheid.

Upon receiving the information, police put in place operations to nail the suspects involved.

Various units in the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement agencies joined the operation.

The truck was spotted along the R69 in the Louwsburg policing area and it was stopped and upon searching the truck, 33 bales of dry dagga which weighed 1567.5kg were found.

The suspects are aged 43 and 46.

-SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

Sunday World