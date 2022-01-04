REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Twitter police follow-up on DJ Maphorisa and Thuli P

By Coceka Magubeni
Thuli Phongolo

Johannesburg- Detectives on social media have spent their festive season keeping a close eye on their favourite celebs, as they monitored Thuli Phongolo also known as DJ Thuli P, and DJ Maphorisa’s social media platforms.

Tweeps did not come back empty-handed as they speculated that the two are an item, following their most recent Instagram stories.

The speculations that the two are dating came after a video of them dancing intimately trended for some time late last year, which raised the suspicion even more.

Thuli tried to clear the air late last year, saying, not everyone she takes a video or a picture with is her boyfriend.

Recently, the social media police discovered that the two DJs took pictures with a similar background.

See what tweeps discovered below: 

 

