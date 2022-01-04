Twitter police follow-up on DJ Maphorisa and Thuli P

Johannesburg- Detectives on social media have spent their festive season keeping a close eye on their favourite celebs, as they monitored Thuli Phongolo also known as DJ Thuli P, and DJ Maphorisa’s social media platforms.

Tweeps did not come back empty-handed as they speculated that the two are an item, following their most recent Instagram stories.

The speculations that the two are dating came after a video of them dancing intimately trended for some time late last year, which raised the suspicion even more.

Thuli tried to clear the air late last year, saying, not everyone she takes a video or a picture with is her boyfriend.

Y’all really gonna assume I’m dating everyone that posts a picture or video with me??? Tsek! 😂 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) December 28, 2021

Yhu hayi, let me just remain single yeva! I can’t work so hard, get exhausted and still go home to deal with a circus. What in the clownology is thaaaart!? I’ve failed this course! 😂 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) December 7, 2021

Recently, the social media police discovered that the two DJs took pictures with a similar background.

See what tweeps discovered below:

Looks like Dj maphorisa and Thuli are still going strong 😍😍😍😍#DateMyFamily #TheRepublicMzansi #ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/17QPWUVTu8 — CyberBullying Defense Force SA 🇿🇦 (@Omilly_N) January 2, 2022

If Thuli P and Maphorisa are an item, I really like them and I’m glad they are keeping us in suspense. Thina we ruin everything enhle once we know, angazi kanjani but we do😎 — MissK🌟 (@Khwenzy_m) January 4, 2022

Maphorisa & Thuli Dating is none of my business. 🙄2022 learn to mind your own business bantu. pic.twitter.com/yBPwDECtuL — #Londonwenzakacool (@LondonRSA) January 4, 2022

When Thuli P and DJ Maphorisa told each other to keep it private. Black Twitter 😀 pic.twitter.com/tUdTPkvBGP — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) January 4, 2022

