News

Tweeps want DJ Tira out

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Johannesburg- You might be wondering why DJ Tira made the trend list on Tuesday morning, it turns out that tweeps want him out.

Tweeps feel that DJ Tira is no longer relevant in the music industry and that he doesn’t really contribute anything.

The Tira must go trend was sparked by a picture that was shared by a tweep saying one person must go.

In the photo collage, there is Black Coffee, Maphorisa, Kabza, and DJ Tira, tweeps, felt Tira should be the one deleted.

This sparked different arguments one being that Makoya bearings should not even be compared with the other three, but rather with DJ Cleo and Shimza.

Some tweeps however felt that Tira has contributed a lot to the industry and that he is still relevant.

“Tira is one of the hardest working SA personalities. He bothers no one and opened doors for almost the entire KZN artists. You guys just like to give this man heat because he’s happy and minds his business.”

