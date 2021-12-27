Tweeps shower Date My Family’s hopeful Omphemetse with love

Johannesburg – The Twitter streets are overflowing with love after the single hopeful bachelorrete and South African actress, Omphemetse did not get what she was hoping to get out of the show.

This comes after the most recent episode of Date My Family that aired yesterday where the bachelors showed no sign of what she expected or came to the show for, which was to find love.

After the blunders she experienced on the show with the three families and rude friends before choosing her date, tweeps felt as though the hopeful deserved better than what she received from those families.

Omphemetse has been acting on House of Grace and Isono.

See tweeps love to Omphemetse:

Hit a like if you agree our bachelorette is beautiful🔥🔥🔥🔥#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/MNUvMqtCR7 — NoziphoM (@nozipho_mashaba) December 26, 2021

Isn’t she beautiful? Hit like if you agree with me. She’s beautiful.#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/JEEJHhATlZ — Fidelia Mul (@fidel_mul) December 26, 2021

🕯🕯 For the acting industry to give her more gigs 🕯🕯#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/L3uKavFFI7 — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) December 26, 2021

She kills me with her facial expressions 🤣😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/xPENBklAIm — Karabo (@Karabo71395990) December 26, 2021

Hit like if you feel the show failed her ??? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/VkIqGAFj4u — Bongani🇿🇦 King B 👑🇪🇸 Kenke wa Amakhosi🇬🇧❤✌ (@kingB_kenkZ3) December 26, 2021

Is it possible to choose none of them coz ai… #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/7V7h4AMlz2 — 24/11 (@Hapi_Mas) December 26, 2021

Omphemetse is as beautiful as her Setswana 😍 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/uRNucwKMTJ — 'Ky' OUT NOW!!! 🔥💽🇿🇦 (@KevinKySmith_) December 26, 2021

If rude and annoying was a person. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/7JuSE4Ym1R — Chief Erican, MBA (@EricanSA) December 26, 2021

I vouch for the first dude tho 🥺 — 'Ky' OUT NOW!!! 🔥💽🇿🇦 (@KevinKySmith_) December 26, 2021

