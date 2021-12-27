REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Tweeps shower Date My Family’s hopeful Omphemetse with love

By Coceka Magubeni
Omphemetse// Image: Twitter

Johannesburg – The Twitter streets are overflowing with love after the single hopeful bachelorrete and South African actress, Omphemetse did not get what she was hoping to get out of the show.

This comes after the most recent episode of Date My Family that aired yesterday where the bachelors showed no sign of what she expected or came to the show for, which was to find love.

After the blunders she experienced on the show with the three families and rude friends before choosing her date, tweeps felt as though the hopeful deserved better than what she received from those families.

Omphemetse has been acting on House of Grace and Isono.

See tweeps love to Omphemetse:

 

 

