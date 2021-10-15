Tweeps say there is chemistry between Mihlali and Cassper

Johannesburg- Founder of the Beauty and the Beast makeup company, Mihlali Ndamase, who is usually private about her love life, got Tweeps pairing her up with rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Mihlali who was on the list of Forbes Under 30 this year was a guest on The Braai Show with Cass, on SABC1, where fans noticed a ‘spark’ between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

Take a look at what some Twitter users had to say about the influencer’s appearance on the Braai Show below:

I want someone that looks at me the way Mihlali looks at Cassper — Neo Mekgwe (@Neo_Mekay) October 14, 2021

Didn’t you sense some chemistry between them? — Thuba (@ChanceTakeer) October 13, 2021

Cassper and Mihlali can make a good couple.#TheBraaiShowWithCass — SBC (@Sello_Chuene) October 13, 2021

The way Mihlali looks at Cassper yoh🔥🔥 #TheBraaiShowWithCass — MulindaV01 😎💦 (@MulindaV01) October 13, 2021

#TheBraaiShowWithCass When Mihlali described her type ,it sounded like she was describing Cassper pic.twitter.com/2uTjBF7N9E — JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) October 13, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

Coceka Magubeni