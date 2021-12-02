VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Tweeps have their say on say Jub Jub’s interview on Podcast and Chill

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- The much-anticipated interview of Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has sent  South Africa into a meltdown.

In the interview with MacG that aired on Channel O, Wednesday night, Jub-Jub said that, after he came back from jail, all he wanted was his son.

“Kelly release a book on the day of my trial. I then, realised that I had been with someone who was digging a hole for me. If Kelly were to go through a hard time, I would not have done that, because she is the mother of my child,” he said.

 

He further said, his relationship with actress Amanda Du-Pont ended because of Kelly.

“I thought I would smash Kelly and pass, but the person I was with knew a lot of journalists, then the following day a picture of myself with Kelly was in a newspaper when I got home, Amanda had seen the paper and she moved out,” he said.

He added that comparing Kelly and Amanda, clearly showed that he was bewitched and her mom confirmed it.

Twitter went abuzz defending Kelly as the abuse allegations from Jub Jub to Kelly resurfaced, others saying the interview was one-sided.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the interview from Twitter below: 

 

 

 

Also read: 

Jub Jub says he sold prostitutes in jail during Mac G’s season finale of podcast and chill

Jub Jub says his name has been ‘dragged through the mud for far too long’

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes