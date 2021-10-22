TUT student shot dead outside Propaganda club

Johannesburg- A Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student was shot dead outside the Propaganda club in Pretoria on Thursday evening.

TUT has since issued a statement about the incident.

“The University is sad to announce the passing of a third-year student from the Faculty of Management Sciences, who was shot in the early hours of this morning at Propaganda Club/Restaurant.”

“The student worked as a part-time dancer and choreographer. TUT students are protesting outside the club situated in Struben Street, Pretoria CBD.”

“They are demanding justice for the student and arrest of the perpetrator. The student’s identity will not be revealed until his family is fully notified of the incident.”

TUT students have taken the matter upon themselves to protest outside the club, demanding justice for the student.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma