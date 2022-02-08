Tshegofatso Pule’s murder trial postponed

Johannesburg – The on-going court case against Ntuthuko Shoba, the man alleged to have been behind the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule has been postponed to Thursday, 10 February 2022 at the Joburg high court.

This comes after State Advocate Faghre Mohamed told the court that his next witness who is the police expert was not available today as he is home in KwaZulu-Natal, and he will only make his way back to Johannesburg tomorrow.

Expressing with disappointment, Judge Stuart Wilson slammed the state, indicating that there was no proper communication.

However, there was time to hear from one witness before the matter was postponed. Pule’s friend Tshepiso Tsita took the witness stand and was probed by Shoba’s lawyer Norman Makhubela.

Mashabela’s quizzed Tsita on her testimony that Pule received death threats before she was killed by the convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane, who has said he was hired by Shoba to kill his pregnant girlfriend.

Tsita, told the Johannesburg High Court that Pule had received threats from a woman who told her to leave her man at least two months before her murder.

She furthermore unpacked a dodgy job interview she attended that Malephane has since admitted having orchestrated with the help of Shoba.

Tsita was not cross-examined in this matter, but she was given the platform to make clarification of her previous testimony.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

