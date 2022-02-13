Tshabalala, Letsholonyane have plans within football

Johannesburg-Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield stars and legends Siphiwe Tshabalala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane have explained their roles as the ambassadors of the PSL’s Nedbank Cup, currently in it’s Last 32 stage.

Shabba, as Tshabalala is popularly known, is famed for scoring South Africa’s 2010 World Cup opening thunderbolt goal against Mexico that led to wild celebrations in Bafana Bafana’s victory at Soccer City 12 years ago.

Tshabalala, who said their basic duty was to promote the tournament, is adamant his time to hang up his boots has not come.

“Nedbank [the sponsors] has a special feature whereby we make people aware of how to spend their hard-earned cash wisely, to be money savvy, especially sports people. As football players, we know how it is like, we talk from experience. We travel and follow the cup competition wherever the matches are played, mainly giving advice on how to be money-wise.

“We’ve also embarked on activations whereby we engage with people in the areas the matches are being played because this is the biggest tournament in the country. “It pits teams from the lowest rungs of football, unknown teams from amateur level against the big guns in the PSL. It is unpredictable and full of upsets”, he said.

Tshabalala, 37, left Amakhosi in 2018 to join Turkish side BB Erzurumspor but returned only after one season. He later joined AmaZulu but left in the middle of the season as he was not getting game time. He is clubless.

Letsholonyane, famously known as Yeye, lamented the fact that while they attend the competition’s matches, there are no fans to interact with and motivate to support them to root for their clubs.

Like Tshabalala, Letsholonyane is a Bafana Bafana 2010 World Cup star but did not get the opportunity to play abroad. He has turned out for eight local clubs including Dangerous Darkies, PJ Stars, Jomo Cosmos, Chiefs, SuperSport United Highlands Park and TS Darkies.

“I’m done with playing, I’m a coach of the team I grew up playing for – Pimville Young Stars – any offer that comes my way must be a coaching job.”

Letsholonyane, 39, revealed that as a businessman he co-owns a Soweto-based eatery with Tshabalala. He also co-owns and has shares as a director of Pimville Young Stars under the tutelage of founder and managing director Phudi Ditshego, whom he calls ntate (father) because of the affinity they have since he (Yeye) was a youngster.

He however lamented the closure of their restaurant/pub due to Covid-19 but is optimistic it will re-open soon, now that the restrictions are being eased.

