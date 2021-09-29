Trouble brewing between Khumalo sisters as Kelly snubs Zandie’s newborn

Johannesburg – The relationship between the Khumalo sister Kelly and Zandile is once again in the spotlight.

Kelly recently got tongues wagging after snubbing Zandile following the birth of her first-born son, Zenara.

Zanara was born at Shelly Beach Hospital in Port Shepstone in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

While the whole country was celebrating the birth of the baby, with some close friends showering the baby with gifts, Kelly was nowhere to be seen.

She did not even post a congratulatory message amidst the flood of messages.

Her silence proves the rumors that their relationship was very strained.

The sibling’s relationship broke down last year during a very public disagreement which saw the two sisters arguing via social media posts directed at each other.

In June last year, Zandie released a statement denouncing her sister Kelly.

On her Instagram page, at the time, Zandie revealed her decision to ‘divorce’ Kelly and said that she is distancing herself because her sister is a “toxic” person, among other things.

This followed Kelly’s social media statement, where she ‘set the record straight’ after an alleged scam involving her sister Zandie and her husband, Mhlo Gumede.

It was reported that an event organiser claimed that Gumede had allegedly scammed him out of R15 000 with the promise of having Kelly Khumalo perform at his entertainment lounge.

In an Instagram post, Kelly said, “With all due respect, Mhlo Gumede is my sister’s husband and manager, not my bookings manager nor part of my team, never was and never will be. So whatever dealings you may have with him Do NOT involve me. Thank you.”

Zandie then hit back with her own statement, accusing her sister of spewing lies about her and her husband because they refused to be part of for Kelly’s upcoming reality show.

