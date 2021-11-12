Trio caught in possession of police blue lights

The three suspects aged 34, 35 and 36 were arrested on Thursday morning in a Golf 7 on Hendrik Potgieter road near Muldersdrift in an intelligence driven operation.

“Further information revealed the suspects have been terrorising law abiding citizens in Gauteng, Free State, North West and other neighbouring provinces. During their arrest, the suspects were found in possession of police equipment including handcuffs, blue lights and two unlicensed firearms as well as ammunition,” said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS).

Preliminary investigation has linked the suspects to an armed robbery committed in Klerkskraal in late October 2021.

While on scene, police received information that they had also allegedly robbed a foreign businessman in Heilbron, Free State.

– SAnews.gov.za