Tributes pour in for slain Chiefs player: ‘A big tree of inspiration has fallen’

Johannesburg – Tributes are pouring in for former Kaizer Chiefs striker Lucky “Romario” Maselesele, who was killed on Friday night.

Many will remember the 41-year-old Alexandra-born for the late winner he scored against Orlando Pirates in the Vodacom Challenge in 2000.

He started his professional career at Chiefs in 1998 and he immediately won the hearts of Amakhosi followers. He was nicknamed “Romario”, after the Brazilian legend for his exploits in front of goals.

Sadly, Maselesele did not fulfill his potential due to bad behaviour alongside infants terrible such as Jabu “Shuffle” Mahlangu, Patrick “Ace” Mbuthu, and Isaac Mabotsa.

His former teammate Doctor “16V” Khumalo told Sunday World: “I froze when I got the call. What a terrible and horrific way for Lucky to pass on. We are just visitors in this world and Lucky played his part. May his soul rest in peace.”

Alexandra’s top actor Meshack Mavuso said he was numb when he got the news.

“I knew him very well from ekasi. It’s a great loss for Alexandra because we are expecting our pool of players and ex-players to grow and to inspire our kids. A big tree of inspiration has fallen. Rest in peace, ntwana.”

Gordon Igesund said: “Condolences to his family and friends. I had the privilege of coaching him at Maritzburg United. He was a very cheeky player and wonderful to work with. It’s a pity he did not reach the stars with the talent he was blessed with.”

Junior Khanye said: “He was very talented, was always sporting a smile and very humble. He was always a great guy. Robala ka kgotso ‘Romza’.”

Sunday World

Kgomotso Mokoena