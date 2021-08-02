NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
News

Tributes for Shona Ferguson

By Sunday World
Shona and Connie Ferguson. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg – Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ferguson family, friends and fans during this difficult time.

We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our dear brother.

We have lost a dedicated contributor in the film and television industry, who has been doing remarkable work.

The loss is particularly personal for our Word of Mouth Pictures family, as Shona Ferguson was a part of the Muvhango cast for a few years, playing Dr Leabua.

We will remember him for his unmistakable dedication and passion. – Duma Ndlovu, executive producer of Word of Mouth Pictures.

Shona Ferguson’s passing is a loss not only for the Ferguson family, but for the entire nation.  He was a creative genius who created shows that kept us glued to our screens.

Besides this, Shona created jobs for many in the creative arts. He was a genuine soul who supported us as the Royalty Soapie Awards. He loved his family dearly.

Shona was a God-fearing man. He was not ashamed of his relationship with his Maker and for that I love and respect him even more.

He leaves behind a lasting legacy. – Winnie Ntshaba, CEO and founder Royalty Soapie Awards.

I have seen this man grow from being an actor to producer, we lost a minister in arts. A nice guy, who adored his wife and respected people and his craft. It is a huge loss indeed, my heart goes out to Connie and the rest of the family. – Aubrey Pooe, actor

Never has the entertainment industry suffered such a loss as this in a very short period of time. We are all still reeling and trying to make sense of this tragedy. I refuse to imagine where Connie is emotionally, physically, mentally and psychologically, and spiritually. It cannot be an easy place. – Sonia Mbele, actress and producer.

Take a look at more tributes posted on social media for Shona below: 

Also read: 

Connie Ferguson on verge of breakdown

 

A look back on Shona Ferguson’s illustrious career

Editorial: Ferguson a true pioneering spirit

Listen: Exclusive Mohale Motaung’s interview

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.