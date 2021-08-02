Tributes for Shona Ferguson

Johannesburg – Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ferguson family, friends and fans during this difficult time.

We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our dear brother.

We have lost a dedicated contributor in the film and television industry, who has been doing remarkable work.

The loss is particularly personal for our Word of Mouth Pictures family, as Shona Ferguson was a part of the Muvhango cast for a few years, playing Dr Leabua.

We will remember him for his unmistakable dedication and passion. – Duma Ndlovu, executive producer of Word of Mouth Pictures.

Shona Ferguson’s passing is a loss not only for the Ferguson family, but for the entire nation. He was a creative genius who created shows that kept us glued to our screens.

Besides this, Shona created jobs for many in the creative arts. He was a genuine soul who supported us as the Royalty Soapie Awards. He loved his family dearly.

Shona was a God-fearing man. He was not ashamed of his relationship with his Maker and for that I love and respect him even more.

He leaves behind a lasting legacy. – Winnie Ntshaba, CEO and founder Royalty Soapie Awards.

I have seen this man grow from being an actor to producer, we lost a minister in arts. A nice guy, who adored his wife and respected people and his craft. It is a huge loss indeed, my heart goes out to Connie and the rest of the family. – Aubrey Pooe, actor

Never has the entertainment industry suffered such a loss as this in a very short period of time. We are all still reeling and trying to make sense of this tragedy. I refuse to imagine where Connie is emotionally, physically, mentally and psychologically, and spiritually. It cannot be an easy place. – Sonia Mbele, actress and producer.

Take a look at more tributes posted on social media for Shona below:

We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of Shona Fergurson. As a fixture in the entertainment industry and a hero of black stories he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Once a King, always a King ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ks6EgsjDjg — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) July 30, 2021

RIP: Shona Ferguson Television producer, actor and media mogul, Shona Ferguson has passed. Botswana-born star, and husband to popular actress Connie Ferguson, was just 47 years old. #RIPShonaFerguson pic.twitter.com/frVJ96ROOG — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 30, 2021

Absolutely tragic! Shona Ferguson was still so young. Such a sad and tremendous loss for South Africa. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to Connie, the Ferguson family and loved ones. #RIPShonaFerguson 🕊 RIP pic.twitter.com/3Hkvi6OOCB — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) July 30, 2021

The EFF sends its heartfelt condolences to Shona’s wife, Connie Ferguson and their family. We wish her all the strength she needs to go through this difficult period. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Salute! pic.twitter.com/RboHe4pedY — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 30, 2021

M-Net is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of actor, film producer and philanthropist, Shona Ferguson. Our heartfelt condolences to the Ferguson family and his loved ones. #RIPShonaFerguson — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) July 30, 2021

ANC Greater Johannesburg Region Mourns the Passing of Shona Ferguson, a renowned Actor, the Executive Producer and a Filmmaker #RIPShonaFerguson #RIPShona pic.twitter.com/tE8MOpEiwh — ANC Greater Johannesburg Region (@ANCJHB) July 31, 2021

The DA is deeply saddened by the passing of accomplished producer and actor, Shona Ferguson. We send our deepest condolences to the Ferguson family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Shona’s contribution on screen will always be remembered. #RIPShonaFerguson pic.twitter.com/tXOw3LFNko — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 30, 2021

