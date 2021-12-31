Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly make things Instagram official

Johannesburg- Trevor Noah made things Instagram with Minka Kelly in a family snap whilst celebrating a friend’s birthday in the country.

The Daily Show host and Kelly were on hand at his best friend Xolisa Dyeshana’s party in his South African hometown.

The pair sparked rumours in August 2020, though neither ever publicly confirmed their relationship, it was said that they were serious.

The couple have been back on-again after taking a brief split in May as they were ‘figuring things out.’

One month after their break up though, the pair were spotted kissed and getting cuddly while dining at Orega on a vacation in St. Barts.

Noah told Howard Stern in 2019 that while he isn’t opposed to getting married, he’s a ‘big advocate for not living together ever, even if you are married.’

