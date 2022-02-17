Transport minister launches online licence payment portal

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula today launched an online platform for driver’s licence and vehicle disk renewals.

The launch, also championed by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), was held at the Sandton Convention Centre with all transport provincial MECs in attendance.

Mbalula said it was a disgrace that pupils have to leave high school without a learner’s licence, adding that going to traffic departments is a nightmare for them due to inept officials who always make it hard for everyone to get a learners licence.

“With this project, we are saying, gone are the days where going for a learner’s licence test meant you needed to partake in corruption. We are trying to get rid of all these crooks that have been corrupting the department,” said Mbalula.

Mbalula also acknowledged that the government is known for its grand launches and sod-turning events with unrealistic time frames.

“Last year, we communicated a bouquet of services that we have agreed on with all the provinces, these are services that will place the citizens at the centre, navigating between services that are rendered by the local government, provincial government and national government. We have a role to play in delivering efficient services to motorists.”

He added that among other services that will be on the online payment platform will be vehicle registration, vehicle change of ownership, online accident reports and online learner’s licence tests.

“We will at a later stage add paying traffic fines on the online platform, so no one will receive a bribe.”

FNB’s public sector CEO Sipho Silinda said the bank is proud to have partnered with the department on the project.

“As a proudly South African financial institution, FNB is delighted to be a trusted partner in initiatives that are aimed at improving access to services for the people of our country. This cannot go wrong, everything will be well, as it’s meant to be,” said Silinda.

Limpopo transport MEC Lerule Ramakhanya gave the project full support.

“We say this because we understand that this project is in the best interest of our people, and it will reduce the number of people who will be walking into our centres,” said Ramakhanya.

“Even though some of us are in the most rural provinces, this project will come in handy for the youth.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author