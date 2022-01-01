REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Top locally produced songs that were loved the most on TikTok

By Nompilo Zulu
TikTok. Image: Pexels

Johannesburg – Amapiano has taken the world by storm and not only kept the country dancing but has transcended the world giving South Africa its well-deserved supreme musical recognition with over 1.6 billion views on TikTok.

In 2021, these were the top locally produced songs that were loved most on the platform, with TikTok commissioned amapiano track, Sisonke making it to number 6 on the chart.

  1. Siyathandana – Cassper Nyovest
  2. Banyana – DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU
  3. Iyamemeza – DJ Sumbody
  4. It Ain’t Me – Dj Abux
  5. Yaba Baluku – DJ Tarico
  6. Sisonke – Thozi, Khanyisa, Sphokuhle & PD Jokes
  7. Izolo – DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU & Visca
  8. Summeryomuthi – Blaq Diamond
  9. The Whistling Man – Blaqnick & MasterBlaq
  10. Dangerous – Jah Prayzah

The Playlist: Popular songs

In 2021, trending songs on TikTok came from established, emerging, and breakthrough artists, spanning a range of genres as diverse as our community itself. These are some of the favourite videos from our community.

Siyathandana – Cassper Nyovest
Banyana – DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU
Iyamemeza – DJ Sumbody (feat. Drip Gogo & The Lowkeys)
Cognac Queen – Megan Thee Stallion

Visit the South African #YearOnTikTok Microsite here.

