Top five PSL bad boys of 2021

Johannesburg- Soccer players and scandals go together like peanut butter and jam.

The game would be so boring and dead without the bad boys, who are always going astray and giving us off-the-field juicy stories and gossip.

This year has not been any different at all and we give Top 5 PSL Bad Boys of 2021.

Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates)

After a splendid debut season for the Buccaneers, the temperamental Malawi international started losing his fearsome aura.

He was then on down-ward trajectory and in September, was reportedly held at Club Propaganda in Pretoria during the early hours of the morning after he allegedly failed to settle a R26 000 booze bill.

It did not just end there, he was in another scandal when he was allegedly involved in a fight with porn star Wandi Ndlovu after a night of heavy partying.

Pirates later issued a stern warning to Mhango that he should get his life back in order.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaba (@gabadinhomhango)

Dumisani Zuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Kaizer Chiefs player Dumisani Zuma got in trouble with the SA Police Services after he was nabbed drinking and driving in Sandton.

Amakhosi were then forced to make a harsh ruling following his misconduct. The 26-year-old was suspended from all club activities.

“The club has taken the decision to immediately suspend him from all Club activities. His suspension is in the interests of all parties concerned and does not in itself carry any inference of guilt or prejudgment,” the club statement further read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dumisani zuma (@ig_dumisanizuma)

Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates)

In September, the local football fraternity was sent into a state of shock when the Buccaneers released a statement that their hard-tackling midfielder Ben Motshwari was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

“Orlando Pirates can confirm that it has suspended midfielder Ben Motshwari after being charged by police this morning. Motshwari will remain suspended, pending an investigation. The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comments until that process is complete,” the club statement said.

Motshwari is alleged to have physically attacked his girlfriend outside Mohlakeng in Randfontein.

The common assault case was later struck off the court roll pending investigation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Motshwari (@motshwari06)

Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates):

The immensely talented ball-player went AWOL and did not report for the Bafana Bafana camp ahead of the match against Ethiopia in October.

The former Baroka FC player did not arrive in camp, and no explanation or valid reason came to the fore.

The rumour mill had it that Mosele, 21, was suffering from anxiety and was low on confidence. Other reports were that he needed to do a traditional ceremony at his rural home before he could travel out of the country to Ethiopia.

In early December, a local publication reported that Mosele went AWOL again, just before Bucs’ league match against Stellenbosch FC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goodman Mosele (@goodmanmosele)

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates):

Lorch captured the headlines for the wrong reasons this year.

Instead of playing football, Lorch spent more time off the pitch and on social media with his TV celebrity girlfriend Natasha Thahane.

He underwent an operation after he suffered what was reported in the media as a ‘freak accident’ at home.

He was initially ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 season but he made a miraculous recovery and has returned to action, winning back the hearts of the Buccaneers supporters with impressive performances.

He was once barred from the PSL bio-safe environment for breaching team protocols and was later cleared by the club.

“Lorch, we won’t see him for the rest of the year, he’s out with a long-term injury,” Pirates coach Fadlu Davids was quoted earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyoso_3 (@thembinkosi_lorch_3)

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author