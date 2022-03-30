Top advocates endorsed to head inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office

Parliament will go ahead with its inquiry into the fitness of public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office despite a request by her lawyers to stop the process until her recession application.

Mkhwebane took to the Constitutional Court requesting the apex court to set aside parts of its judgment made earlier in March.

Previously, the ConCourt dismissed the public protector’s report on donations relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa campaign for the ANC 2017 leadership race.

In her report, Mkhwebane contended that Ramaphosa should be investigated for money-laundering on the basis that the president had failed to disclose the source of the funds channeled into his campaign.

Now the Committee for Section 194 Enquiry says it has endorsed advocate Ncumisa Mayosi and advocate Nazreen Bawa to assist the committee in its work.

“Adv Bawa has previously acted as evidence leader for the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry into allegations of police inefficiency and the breakdown in relationship between the South African Police Service and the Khayelitsha community,” said Qubudile Dyantyi, committee chairperson.

“She also acted as evidence leader at the Mokgoro Inquiry of the National Prosecuting Authority into the fitness of adv Nomgcobo Jiba and adv Sithembiso Mrwebi to hold office.”

The committee was established by the National Assembly in March 2021 to conduct a constitutional inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Two weeks ago, Ramaphosa wrote to Mkhwebane wanting her to furnish him with reasons why she should not be suspended. The public protector was, however, given reprieve to remain in office pending her court application on the matter.

Both the African Transformation Party and the EFF are supporting Mkhwebane, whose non-renewable seven-year term ends in 2023.

