Thuso Mbedu bags an award for outstanding performance

Johannesburg- South African born actress Thuso Mbedu keeps flying the South African flag high on the international stage.

This comes after Mbedu won a Gotham Award for Outstanding Performance in the series, the Underground Railroad.

Mbedu who played the role of Cora on the Underground Railroad series has shared the good news on her Instagram.

“Waking up to a bunch of missed calls from my manager and thinking I might have missed my pickup (for the first time in my life), only to be told about this great news. What a pleasant surprise,” she wrote on her Instagram. In the category she was up against veteran American actor, Ethan Hawke which ended up being a tie as they both won the award.

Congratulations to @ThusoMbedu for her #GothamAwards win for Outstanding Performance in a New Series! pic.twitter.com/YRdfzaktdU — The Underground Railroad (@TheUGRailroadTV) November 30, 2021

#GothamAwards jury picked TWO winners for Best Performance in a New Series: Ethan Hawke for "The Good Lord Bird" and @ThusoMbedu for @TheUGRailroadTV! https://t.co/wFPpNJbGEu pic.twitter.com/gPLyZXvEPL — Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) November 30, 2021

Recently, Thuso won the woman of the year award from GQ South Africa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

Halala! @ThusoMbedu gets the recognition she deserves with her win for outstanding performance in a new series (tied with Ethan Hawke) at the #GothamAwards pic.twitter.com/yzlSveKcTz — Nadia Neophytou (@NadiaNeophytou) November 30, 2021

