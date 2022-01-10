Thuli Phongolo leaves hit show The Wife

Johannesburg – Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo’s journey as Lerato on Showmax’s original telenovela The Wife has come to an end after the termination of her contract.

Thuli P, who juggles life as a DJ and an actress, plays the role of Lerato, a journalist and MaHlomu’s best friend on The Wife.

She penned a letter of gratitude last year after the premiere of the telenovela.

Taking to Instagram, Thuli said she was excited for the audience to finally acquaint themselves with her new character Lerato, and that she is enjoying every minute of portraying the role.

“I’m glad you guys have finally met Lerato! What a job she is, oh but I love her! You just never see her coming because she hides her layers well, but everything she does, she does with intent … things get quite interesting!”

“Happy to be a part of the phenomenon that’s Hlomu: The Wife, enjoying the cast so much! An original, a love story with a twist,” she wrote.

Although she has left the show, Thuli seemingly enjoyed every moment of the production.

She raved about the support they gave to one another as the cast before it even premiered.

She wrote: “The support we give each other on ‘Hlomu’ is heartwarming! Thoroughly enjoyed working with these formidable actors! My goodness.”

“Unfortunately, we bid farewell to her role this Thursday,” Stained Glass spokesperson Nomfundo Zondi has confirmed, as the company and the actress mutually decided to write off her character.

“Yes, we can confirm that Thuli Phongolo’s character arc ends in the episodes airing next Thursday, 13 January 2021. This was by mutual agreement, due to schedule clashes,” she said.

