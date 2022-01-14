Thuli P breaks her silence after leaving The Wife

Johannesburg- Thuli Phongolo has broken her silence after her character Lerato was cut off on Showmax’s The Wife.

Thuli’s management has since issued out a statement detailing why she had to be cut off the show.

“We would like to take this opportunity to announce the official end of Thuli Phongolo’s role as Lerato on Showmax’s telenovela, The Wife. Her portrayal of Lerato and working with the cast has brought her immense joy and has made an indelible contribution to her growth career as an actor.”

“We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Staniedglass productions for affording Thuli the opportunity to be part of the project and hope that our paths will cross again for another project of mutual benefit.”

“Concerning the allegations that have been made in the media relating to Thuli’s professionalism and work commitment, we would like to refute them as baseless and devoid of substance.”

“It is imperative to note that Thuli and the producers of the show reached a mutual agreement to end her role on The Wife, pursuant to them agreeing that the production schedules for continued filming were unsuitable for all parties involved.”

“Thuli has always displayed the utmost level of professionalism and commitment towards her clients and craft. This is evident in her decision to continuously manage expectations of her clients even when in circumstances where difficult decisions need to be made.”

“We remain committed to building a global brand that is built on principles of commitment, excellence, and work ethic. with that being said, we are excited to showcase the new opportunity coming to your screens soon,” reads the statement.

