Three new Lotto millionaires strike it lucky

Johannesburg – The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba has announced that the Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 jackpots from Wednesday 28 July and the Lotto jackpot from Saturday 31 July 2021 have been won.

The Lotto jackpot winner won an impressive R6 Million, the winning ticket was purchased on the Nedbank Banking APP.

The winner who is not yet known to Ithuba, spent R40 on the winning ticket using the Quick Pick selection method.

The winning numbers are: 01, 05, 13, 22, 27, 28, and the Bonus Ball is 25.

The Lotto Plus 1 of over R10 Million was also won, this being the second winning ticket and it was purchased at Roasties Convenience Store in Pretoria.

The winner who has made contact with Ithuba spent R80 on the winning ticket using the Manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 03, 15, 16,20,28,32 and the Bonus Ball is 01.

CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “We are so thrilled that we have produced three more big jackpot winners, a big congratulations to the Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 lucky winners. We are excited to see many of our players have opted to play the National Lottery on our digital platforms that have been available to our players. We expanded the National Lottery footprint so that all South Africans have an equal opportunity and accessibility to purchase their tickets and to win life-changing jackpots”, said Mabuza.

There was a further strike of luck, when the Lotto jackpot winner of Saturday 31 July 2021 was won, with the prize money of a cool R3 Million, the winning ticket was purchased at Pick n Pay Birch Acres Shopping Centre in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

The winner spent R20 on the winning ticket using the Manual selection method.

The winning numbers are: 24, 29, 36, 37, 39, 45, and the Bonus Ball is 50.

While winning a large sum of money may bring life-long financial relief, winners of R50 000 and more receive extensive financial advice as well as trauma counselling from qualified psychologists, to help them deal with their new financial circumstances.

These advisory services come at no cost to the winner.

All national lottery winnings are tax free.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman