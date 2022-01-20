The voice behind Diep City soundtrack: Philisiwe Ntintili

Johannesburg- South African soapie lovers have heard her voice almost every evening but have no idea of who is behind the voice of those touching musical lines is.

Philisiwe Ntintili (32) says she is not the best singer in the industry, but she is a healer, and she heals through her music.

The Eastern Cape-born songstress said her music journey was not an easy one.

“I am the eldest to my two siblings and was raised by a single parent, my mother. My mother used to sell fruits at a local taxi rank and that was the most difficult period of my life because I did not want that kind of struggle and suffering for my mother,” she said.

With her music being used for soundtracks on Diep City and House of Zwide, Ntintili said she regards herself as blessed as she started singing from a young age.

“I have been singing for as long as I can remember because I come from a family that loves music. My family taught me to sing through all emotions, when I am happy, I sing, when I am sad, I sing. In my family we use music to connect to our God,” she shared.

“What people do not know about me is that I have a Diploma in drama from the Durban University of Technology (DUT), I have a Radio and DJying Qualification and I did theatre work. I have worked with numerous productions which granted me an opportunity to go to countries like China, Germany and the USA,” Ntintili added.

Ntintili told Sunday World that she is currently busy working on her music career and furthering her studies.

“People can expect more music from me. I am promoting my latest EP Umvuzo, which has been on a lot of music channels. I do not know when I will be onscreen, but if an opportunity presents itself, I will grab it,” she concluded.

